When asked about Toews (undisclosed) on Wednesday, general manager Stan Bowman said "I talked to Jonathan a couple weeks ago. He's doing well. We talked for 15-20 minutes about our team and non-hockey stuff... We're hopeful he'll be back, but we're going to let it play out and we'll see. It's unchartered waters here," Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to an undisclosed issue, and the Blackhawks still have yet to release any details regarding the specific reason for his absence. At this point Toews' status for the 2021-22 campaign remains up in the air, but additional updates should presumably surface ahead of next year's training camp.