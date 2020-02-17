Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stays hot with assist
Toews notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Toews has racked up six points in his last five games. The 31-year-old reached the 50-point threshold for the 12th consecutive full season -- he had 48 points in 47 games during the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign. Fantasy owners know what they're getting with Toews, who has added 139 shots, 53 hits and 46 PIM over 59 appearances this year in addition to the solid offense.
