Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Steamrolls Capitals

Toews scored three goals and two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

He also added six shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating. Paired once again with Patrick Kane, Toews recorded his sixth career hat trick to give him his 12th consecutive season with at least 20 goals. The 30-year-old now has five goals and 12 points through nine January games, and he'll have one more game before the All-Star break to pad those numbers further.