Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stretches point streak to three
Toews had a goal Wednesday in a 6-2 loss to the Capitals.
Toews has now found the scoresheet in three straight games. That's the good news for the center. The bad news for him is the Hawks have now lost five in a row. That won't affect anything for fantasy purposes, of course, but owners will care that he's a bit behind in terms of where his numbers usually are at a third of the way through the year. Right now, he remains a solid option even if he's not as dominant as usual this season.
