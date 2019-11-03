Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes late to force overtime
Toews scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Toews' tally came with Corey Crawford on the bench for an extra attacker late in the third period. The goal snaps a six-game scoring drought for the center, who has managed just three points in 12 games this season. Toews had a career-best 81 points in 2018-19, but he faces a steep challenge to get anywhere near that mark in 2019-20.
