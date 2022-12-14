Toews scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Toews brought the Blackhawks within one on a second-period tally, but they couldn't keep pace the rest of the way. The goal snapped his eight-game scoring drought, a span in which he managed three assists, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating. The center is at nine tallies, 15 points (seven on the power play), 47 shots, 33 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 26 contests this season. He's back on the second line after a brief experiment to unite him with Patrick Kane.