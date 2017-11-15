Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stuck in scoring rut
Toews has only potted one goal in his last 13 contests.
The 29-year-old pivot has picked it up a bit lately, notching one goal and two assists in his last six games, but his four goals and seven assists in 18 matches this campaign is pretty disappointing. Toews will look to snap his five-game scoring drought Wednesday in a favorable home matchup with a Rangers club that's allowing an average of 4.20 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks cold streak in win•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes out pair of assists Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Extends point streak against Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Projected to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Expected to be okay following lower-body issue•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes in return to lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...