Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stuck in scoring rut

Toews has only potted one goal in his last 13 contests.

The 29-year-old pivot has picked it up a bit lately, notching one goal and two assists in his last six games, but his four goals and seven assists in 18 matches this campaign is pretty disappointing. Toews will look to snap his five-game scoring drought Wednesday in a favorable home matchup with a Rangers club that's allowing an average of 4.20 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.