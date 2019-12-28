Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Supplies insurance marker
Toews notched a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Toews stole the puck from Ryan Pulock in the neutral zone and scored at 0:50 of the third period to stretch the Blackhawks' lead to 4-1. The center has been spectacular with 14 points (five goals, nine helpers) through 13 games in December. For the year, the 31-year-old has 28 points, 95 shots on goal and 30 PIM in 39 contests.
