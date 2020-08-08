Toews recorded two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Toews' biggest impact came when he wrestled the puck away from Oilers blueliner Ethan Bear to set up winger Dominik Kubalik for the Blackhawks' series-clinching tally. The 32-year-old Toews was arguably the MVP of the series, with four goals, three helpers and a faceoff winning percentage of 55.3 percent.