Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Targeting Wednesday return
Toews (upper body) may be available against the Blues on Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Toews -- who missed the Blackhawks' previous five outings -- will almost certainly return to the top line, in addition to resuming his role on the power play. For the 11th straight season, the center topped both the 20-goal and 50-point thresholds, but will miss the playoffs for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2007-08.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not yet skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Will miss multiple games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hits 20 goals for 11th straight season•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...