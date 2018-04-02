Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Targeting Wednesday return

Toews (upper body) may be available against the Blues on Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Toews -- who missed the Blackhawks' previous five outings -- will almost certainly return to the top line, in addition to resuming his role on the power play. For the 11th straight season, the center topped both the 20-goal and 50-point thresholds, but will miss the playoffs for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2007-08.