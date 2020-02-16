Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three-point burst Saturday
Toews potted a goal and supplied two assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Toews added three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in a statistically-rich outing. The center's goal came just 30 seconds into the game, setting the tone for the Blackhawks' onslaught. Toews has five points in his last four games, and 49 (16 tallies, 33 helpers) in 58 this season. He's contributed 136 shots and 46 PIM, as well.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Lights lamp with shorty•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Earns assist for 800th point•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at six games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Five-game, 12-point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: On modest four-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nabs OT winner, sets up pair•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.