Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three-point burst Saturday

Toews potted a goal and supplied two assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

Toews added three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in a statistically-rich outing. The center's goal came just 30 seconds into the game, setting the tone for the Blackhawks' onslaught. Toews has five points in his last four games, and 49 (16 tallies, 33 helpers) in 58 this season. He's contributed 136 shots and 46 PIM, as well.