Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three points in barnburner

Toews registered two goals (one on the power play) to complement an assist in Tuesday's 8-6 home loss to the Red Wings.

Toews snuck in from behind the net for his power-play tally and then the captain deflected a point shot from Jan Rutta for his second goal of the night. His assist was a primary apple to smooth-skating forward prospect Dominik Kahun. Toews will look to revert to form after watching his point total slip to 52 last season, which happened to be his lowest mark since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, when he eclipsed a point-per-game average.