Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Trio of assists in win
Toews tallied three assists in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
December continues to serve Toews well, to the tune of 10 points in eight games. For the season, Toews has scored seven goals and added 17 assists, putting up 24 points in 34 games. Ideally, the Hawks' captain would be converting on more of his scoring chances. Toews is currently on pace to post the lowest shooting percentage of his career (8.1).
