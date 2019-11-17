Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two assists in blowout win

Toews had two assists and was plus-3 in a 7-2 win over Nashville on Saturday. He also won 11 of 14 faceoffs.

Things were looking a little grim for the 31-year-old earlier this season after he managed just one goal and one assist during the month of October. But Toews seems to be rediscovering his offensive game in November, collecting eight points in seven games. He still has only three goals all season, which is obviously not what fantasy owners signed up for, but he at least appears to finally be trending in the right direction.