Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two helpers in home win
Toews recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Buffalo.
Thursday's two-point effort gives Toews 13 points over the last 10 contests. Expanding the sample size, since the All-Star break, Chicago's captain has posted 21 points -- seven coming on the power play -- in 16 appearances. What was slightly disappointing about Thursday's performance was Toews' inability to produce on the power play despite logging 7:44 of ice time with the man advantage.
