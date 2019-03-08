Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two helpers in home win

Toews recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Buffalo.

Thursday's two-point effort gives Toews 13 points over the last 10 contests. Expanding the sample size, since the All-Star break, Chicago's captain has posted 21 points -- seven coming on the power play -- in 16 appearances. What was slightly disappointing about Thursday's performance was Toews' inability to produce on the power play despite logging 7:44 of ice time with the man advantage.