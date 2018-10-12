Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two helpers in losing effort
Toews tallied two assists Thursday, and also registered two shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
The Blackhawks' captain leads his team with eight points and sports a plus-5 rating through four games. Now 30 years old, some suggest Toews may have lost a step or two, though his play early on would suggest otherwise. Already with one hat trick on the season, he appears to have re-discovered the elite form that oftentimes eluded him a season ago, and will look to continue his stellar play Saturday versus St. Louis.
