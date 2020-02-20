Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two more assists in losing effort
Toews picked up a pair of assists in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The Blackhawks' captain has points in his last three games, putting up a total of six points over that stretch of games. With points in five of his last six contests, Toews is enjoying a run of good form at the moment, making him a worthwhile option in all fantasy formats. Through 60 games, the 31-year-old has found the scoresheet 52 times, but only six points have come on Chicago power plays.
