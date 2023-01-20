Toews scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

The long-time Chicago captain opened the scoring for his team midway through the second period by tipping home a Seth Jones point shot, before helping set up Philipp Kurashev for an empty-netter late. Toews has heated up in January, finding the scoresheet in four straight games and collecting two goals and seven points over his last six. The 34-year-old's best days are behind him, but he can still offer some fantasy value.