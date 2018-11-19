Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two points in win
Toews scored a goal and recorded an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Wild.
Toews' power-play marker in the first period of Sunday's game opened the scoring. He also went on to record the primary helper on Chicago's empty-net goal late in the third and now has points in four straight games.
