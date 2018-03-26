Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Monday
Toews (upper body) will not be in action against the Sharks on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Toews will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Winnipeg native notched 12 points in his previous 10 outings, including a goal and four helpers with the man advantage. Considering the Blackhawks aren't going to be participating in the playoffs, the team has no reason to rush the 29-year-old back into the lineup and could opt to just shut him down for the final six matchups of the year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Will miss multiple games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hits 20 goals for 11th straight season•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches overtime winner•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scoring outburst paces team to win•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Posts three-point night Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Factors into team's only goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...