Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Monday

Toews (upper body) will not be in action against the Sharks on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Toews will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Winnipeg native notched 12 points in his previous 10 outings, including a goal and four helpers with the man advantage. Considering the Blackhawks aren't going to be participating in the playoffs, the team has no reason to rush the 29-year-old back into the lineup and could opt to just shut him down for the final six matchups of the year.