Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather Thursday

Toews (illness) won't play Thursday against Detroit, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

There's no indication that this ailment will keep Toews sidelined for long, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Saturday against the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old pivot focused less on bulking up and more on improving his speed this offseason, a change that could help him crack the 65-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 this campaign.