Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather Thursday
Toews (illness) won't play Thursday against Detroit, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
There's no indication that this ailment will keep Toews sidelined for long, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Saturday against the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old pivot focused less on bulking up and more on improving his speed this offseason, a change that could help him crack the 65-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Declines invitation for Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks 12-game playoff goal drought in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores first goal in nine games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scoring streak snapped Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes twice against Avs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...