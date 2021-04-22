Toews (undisclosed) isn't expected to return this season, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

We still don't know the reason for Toews' absence. Nevertheless, the team believes his health is improving and he's on track to return for the 2021-22 campaign. The 32-year-old center played all 70 games during the 2019-20 campaign and accrued 60 points.