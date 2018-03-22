Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Will miss multiple games

Toews will miss a couple contests due to an upper-body issue, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The news rules out Toews through the Saturday trip to New York at a minimum, leaving a major vacancy in the top six for the next two tilts. In the meantime, the Blackhawks promoted Nick Schmaltz to center the top line alongside Patrick Kane and shuffled Patrick Sharp up to flank his left side. More information on Toews' status should surface closer to his next potential return date Monday against the Sharks.