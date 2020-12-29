According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Toews will miss the entirety of training camp and the start of the regular season with an illness.

The hits just keep on coming for the Blackhawks, who will now be without Alexander Nylander (knee) and Kirby Dach (wrist) for most of, if not the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign, and without Toews for the start of the regular season at a minimum. At this point the specific nature of Toews' illness remains unclear, but Chicago should release more details in the near future. For now, it sounds like he may only be in danger of missing a handful of games, which shouldn't impact his draft stock much.