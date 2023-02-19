Toews (illness) will not be moved before the trade deadline and is expected to be out until at least March, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports.

Toews is still recovering from an illness and he hopes to get back in the lineup at some point in March. Per Seravalli, he and the team made a joint decision regarding his trade status. The 34-year-old has 14 goals and 28 points through 46 appearances this season.