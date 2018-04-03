Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't play against St. Louis

Per coach Joel Quenneville, Toews (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Toews will miss a sixth consecutive game, but it sounds like he's nearly back to 100 percent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Friday against St. Louis. With Toews unavailable, David Kampf will likely center one of Chicago's top-two lines Wednesday night.