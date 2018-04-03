Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't play against St. Louis
Per coach Joel Quenneville, Toews (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Toews will miss a sixth consecutive game, but it sounds like he's nearly back to 100 percent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Friday against St. Louis. With Toews unavailable, David Kampf will likely center one of Chicago's top-two lines Wednesday night.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Targeting Wednesday return•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not yet skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Will miss multiple games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hits 20 goals for 11th straight season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...