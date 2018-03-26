Blackhawks' Joni Tuulola: Inks two-year deal with Chicago

Tuulola agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on Monday. The contract will begin in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old blueliner had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (seven) and assists (23) in 56 contests with Sport Vaasa of the SM-liiga. The 2015 sixth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign adapting to the North American brand of hockey in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have Tuulola on their radars just yet.

