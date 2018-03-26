Blackhawks' Joni Tuulola: Inks two-year deal with Chicago
Tuulola agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on Monday. The contract will begin in 2018-19.
The 22-year-old blueliner had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (seven) and assists (23) in 56 contests with Sport Vaasa of the SM-liiga. The 2015 sixth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign adapting to the North American brand of hockey in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have Tuulola on their radars just yet.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...