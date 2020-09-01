Tuulola has signed with KooKoo of Finland's Liiga, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tuulola is pretty far down on the list of Chicago's defensive prospects, so it's not surprising to see him heading back to his native Finland for additional opportunities. The Blackhawks will retain his rights, but he should probably be considered a longshot to break into the NHL at this point. The 2015 sixth-round pick picked up eight points while posting a plus-5 rating in 56 games with AHL Rockford this season.