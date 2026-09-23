Head coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday that Greenway tweaked a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Greenway was traded to Chicago from Buffalo in late June, but he's dealing with an injury ahead of the Blackhawks' final two preseason games. The 29-year-old's status for those exhibition matchups hasn't yet been revealed, and the team will presumably continue to monitor his status ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Golden Knights. If Greenway is healthy to begin the regular season, he'll likely handle a bottom-six role to begin his first year with his new team.