Blackhawks' Jordan Greenway: Off to Chicago in trade

Greenway and Bowen Byram were traded to the Blackhawks from the Sabres on Tuesday in exchange for Louis Crevier and the fourth and 45th overall picks in 2026, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.

Greenway will get a fresh start after a few injury-riddled seasons in Buffalo. He was held to six points in 40 regular-season outings last year, though he had three points in 13 playoff games. Greenway will slot into a bottom-six role with time on the penalty kill for the Blackhawks, but that's unlikely to be enough to make him reliable in fantasy.