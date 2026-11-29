Greenway (upper body) will not play in Sunday's home clash against the Wild, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Greenway is expected to miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old winger compiled a goal, three points, 22 shots on net, 39 hits and eight blocked shots over 19 appearances this season. In his absence, Andrew Mangiapane and Cole Smith will remain in the Blackhawks' left-wing roles in the team's bottom six. Greenway's next chance to return is Monday in Winnipeg.