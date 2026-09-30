Greenway scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Greenway was the other player acquired in the Blackhawks' trade for Bowen Byram in June. It's a fresh start for Greenway, who seemed to spend more time injured than healthy during his parts of four campaigns in Buffalo. He was limited to just 14 points over 74 regular-season appearances over the previous two years combined. The 29-year-old started his Chicago tenure in a fourth-line role, but if he can stay healthy, he should challenge for around 20 points with a decent share of hits and PIM.