Maletta was part of a seven-player trade Thursday that will send him to the Blackhawks in 2018-19.

Maletta appeared in just 29 AHL games during 2017-18 due to a hand injury, collecting just four points -- all assists -- over that span. Although he's only 23, the pivot's ceiling from a future fantasy perspective likely remains low given his lack of production after moving to the minors for the first time in 2016-17. He will attempt to get back on track with his development this season.