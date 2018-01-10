Oesterle contributed two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.

Don't read too much into this one, as Chicago's not going to score this many goals often. Still, it was nice to see the 25-year-old blueliner double his career power-play point total while raising his season point total to 10 in 17 games. Oesterle's offensive upside makes him worth a look for owners with room on the back end.