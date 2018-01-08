Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Enjoying life on top pairing
Oesterle scored for the third time in five games in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Oilers.
Oz has turned up the heat after he went without a goal the first 35 games of his career. Oesterle has five points in his last five games and his clearly enjoying his role alongside Duncan Keith on the Hawks' top pair. Check your wire and scoop him up. This kid has offensive talent.
