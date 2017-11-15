Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Finally cracks lineup
Oesterle drew into the lineup Sunday against New Jersey for the first time in seven games.
Oesterle has been with the big club since the start of the season, but he's only been included in the lineup for four out of a possible 18 games, notching one assist and five shots on goal over that span. The 25-year-old blueliner's limited role with the Blackhawks will keep him from being a useful option in any fantasy formats this campaign.
