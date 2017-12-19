Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Notches assist
Oesterle supplied an assist in a 4-1 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.
Oesterle fired off a beautiful outlet pass from his own zone to spring Patrick Kane on a breakaway in the closing minutes of the second period, boosting Chicago's lead to two. The 25-year-old also skated for 4:16 of ice time on the second power-play unit -- his first appearance on the power play yet this season. After being a healthy scratch the majority of the year Oesterle has seemingly gained head coach Joel Quenneville's trust as of late, averaging 20:14 of ice time while tacking on two assists and going plus-six over the last four games. While it's still to early to tell if the Michigan native will continue to receive his current opportunities, there's no doubting he's been playing excellent hockey as of late.
