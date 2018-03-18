Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Pots rare goal in road loss
Oesterle orchestrated a one-timer with the help of a Patrick Kane feed in Saturday's 5-3 road loss to the Sabres.
Kane zipped the puck across the crease and parallel to the goal line, and Oesterle was able to gently tap it in for the score. The defenseman from Western Michigan University only has three points since the beginning of February, but it's clear that the Blackhawks know what he's capable of given that he's been averaging over 21 minutes of ice time this campaign. A little more confidence could do wonders for Oesterle.
