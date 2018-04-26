Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Promising first season in Chicago
Oesterle notched five goals and 15 points while firing 99 shots on goal in 55 games with the Blackhawks this campaign.
Oesterle had only played sparingly with the Oilers over the past three seasons, so 2017-18 marked the first time he held onto a regular role with an NHL club. The 25-year-old blueliner's offensive numbers aren't anything to write home about, but Chicago leaned on him heavily for much of the season, as he was tasked with skating with Duncan Keith on the team's first pairing for a good portion of the campaign. The Blackhawks will likely add several defenseman via free agency and the draft this offseason, but Oesterle should still be a regular in the lineup in 2018-19, even if he's asked to take on a reduced role.
