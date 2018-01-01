Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Scores in second straight game
Oesterle posted a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Sunday.
The 25-year-old came into the night with just four points in 12 games, but actually, he now has two goals and three points in the last two games. And in the contest prior to this mini hot streak, Oesterle posted six shots on goal. Oesterle needs to sustain this success for more than a handful of games to become fantasy relevant, but he's trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Notches assist•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Finally cracks lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Throws two shots on goal•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Makes two-year pact with Chicago•
-
Oilers' Jordan Oesterle: Sent down Sunday•
-
Oilers' Jordan Oesterle: Promoted to big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...