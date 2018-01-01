Oesterle posted a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Sunday.

The 25-year-old came into the night with just four points in 12 games, but actually, he now has two goals and three points in the last two games. And in the contest prior to this mini hot streak, Oesterle posted six shots on goal. Oesterle needs to sustain this success for more than a handful of games to become fantasy relevant, but he's trending in the right direction.