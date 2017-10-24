Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Throws two shots on goal
Oesterle blocked two shots while also registering two on net during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona.
This was only Oesterle's second game this season, but he's still averaging a respectable 15:49 of ice time. After mainly playing in the AHL last year with an impressive 32 points in 44 games, Oesterle could stick around if he finds a way to translate that production to the big club.
