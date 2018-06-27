Blackhawks' Jordan Schroeder: Dealt to Chicago
Schroeder was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks in a 1-for-1 swap for goalie Jean-Francois Berube on Wednesday.
Schroeder picked up only two points over 21 games with Columbus last season, and he's heard from his share of doubters about his diminutive stature at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. However, he's accumulated 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) over 165 career contests, which is a decent rate of production for a guy who has been averaging 10:40 of ice time per contest.
