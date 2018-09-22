Schroeder was waived by the Blackhawks on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Blackhawks acquired Schroeder in a straight swap for goalie Jean-Francois Berube in late June. Considering the team lacks depth at that position, it's a bit surprising that they let go of Berube for a player that they waived in the middle of training camp. At any rate, Schroeder will likely head to AHL Rockford in the event that he clears waivers.

