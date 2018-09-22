Blackhawks' Jordan Schroeder: Placed on waivers
Schroeder was waived by the Blackhawks on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Blackhawks acquired Schroeder in a straight swap for goalie Jean-Francois Berube in late June. Considering the team lacks depth at that position, it's a bit surprising that they let go of Berube for a player that they waived in the middle of training camp. At any rate, Schroeder will likely head to AHL Rockford in the event that he clears waivers.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Schroeder: Dealt to Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Scores just two points in 21 games•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Scores first point of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Heads back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Added to NHL roster on emergency basis•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...