Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo: Hits waiver wire
Tootoo was waived by Chicago on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Though Tootoo managed to score 30 points in 2011-12, he's been a grinding, energy guy for the entirety of his career. With the league trending towards youth, speed, and skill, there isn't much room in the NHL for the 34-year-old Tootoo. If the former Predator goes unclaimed, he'll likely be assigned to AHL Rockford for the start of the season.
