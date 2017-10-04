Play

Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo: Lands on LTIR with upper-body ailment

The Blackhawks placed Tootoo (upper body) on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Tootoo could return to the big club later this season, but even if he's able to do so, he won't be stepping into a role that will make him a viable fantasy option. The gritty winger can be ignored in all formats.

