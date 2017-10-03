Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo: Placed on LTIR

The Blackhawks placed Tootoo (undisclosed) on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

The nature of Tootoo's ailment remains a mystery, but it became clear that he wouldn't have a meaningful role with the Blackhawks this season after he was waived by the team Monday, so this move makes a lot of sense for Chicago financially. It wouldn't be surprising to see Tootoo announce his retirement after the 2017-18 campaign.