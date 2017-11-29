Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo: Placed on waivers

The Blackhawks waived Tootoo (upper body) on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Tootoo has evidently overcome the upper-body ailment that landed him on long-term injured reserve earlier this season, but the Blackhawks don't have a spot for the gritty winger on their roster, and likely won't at any point this campaign. The 34-year-old forward may opt to hang up his skates and retire from the NHL instead of reporting to Chicago's AHL affiliate.