Blackhawks' Joseph Cramarossa: Traded to Chicago

The Penguins traded Cramarossa to the Blackhawks in exchange for Graham Knott on Wednesday.

Knott is currently playing in the ECHL and Cramarossa hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17, so this is just a swap of organizational depth pieces. Both players will report to their new clubs' minor-league affiliates.

