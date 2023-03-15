Khaira registered two assists in a 6-3 win over Boston on Tuesday.
Khaira supplied the primary assist on two of Taylor Raddysh's three markers. Khaira has three goals and 11 points in 38 games this season. He's on a roll with five helpers over his last four outings, and both of his multi-point contests in 2022-23 were recorded in that span.
