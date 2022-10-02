site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Day-to-day with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Khaira is listed as day-to-day with a right ankle injury.
Khaira suited up in Saturday's preseason match against Detroit prior to ending up on the sidelines. He still has some time to recover before the start of the regular season
